NEWARK, NJ - JULY 26: (L-R) Singer Adam Lambert, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor perform with Queen at Prudential Center on July 26, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mark your calendars, Queen is coming to Philadelphia in August. With the smash success of the band’s biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen has announced a new tour Monday morning.

Original members guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor will hit the road with lead singer Adam Lambert for a 23-stop U.S. tour in 2019.

We’re excited to announce Queen + @adamlambert will be debuting the brand new Rhapsody touring show across 23 North America dates July-August 2019. Read all the details here:https://t.co/rBI0jbxQRb Photographer: Bojan Hohnjec

© Miracle Productions LLP pic.twitter.com/s0LTa128Ey — Queen (@QueenWillRock) December 3, 2018

“This is a great opportunity,” May said. “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out, America!”

The Rolling Stones Are Coming To Lincoln Financial Field

The Rhapsody Tour kicks off in July and will feature a “stage show as experimental and rule-defying as the hit-packed Queen back catalog.”

The band stops at the Wells Fargo Center on Aug. 3. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Worldwide, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” led by Rami Malek as iconic lead singer Freddie Mercury, has become the highest-grossing musical biopic of all-time. Mercury died of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS in 1991.

Lambert first worked with the original members of Queen in 2009, before joining them on tour in 2012.