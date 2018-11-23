BREAKING:1 Injured In Shooting At New Jersey Mall, Police Say
BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in New Jersey are looking for pranksters caught on camera setting off fireworks on a stranger’s porch. And police say this isn’t the first time this has happened.

Similar incidents have occurred in Somerset County.

The incident took place early Friday morning.

The video shows two men approach a front door, ring the doorbell, before dropping the lit fireworks and running off.

