  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMFrosty the Snowman
    8:32 PMFrosty Returns
    9:01 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Authorities are investigating after finding an NYPD car stolen from a movie set in Chester.

Philadelphia police found the smashed up vehicle overnight, at 76th and Montgomery Drive in West Fairmount Park.

There are bullet holes in the car and several broken windows. But it’s unclear how much of that damage is part of the prop.

The car had been used for the police drama, “17 Bridges,” which stars Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller. Filming’s been underway in the area since September.

At last check, no sign of the person who stole it. They said no arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s