PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Authorities are investigating after finding an NYPD car stolen from a movie set in Chester.

Philadelphia police found the smashed up vehicle overnight, at 76th and Montgomery Drive in West Fairmount Park.

There are bullet holes in the car and several broken windows. But it’s unclear how much of that damage is part of the prop.

The car had been used for the police drama, “17 Bridges,” which stars Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller. Filming’s been underway in the area since September.

At last check, no sign of the person who stole it. They said no arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

