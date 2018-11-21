Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (CBS/AP) — A freshman at the University of Maryland, College Park has died of complications from a respiratory virus with which the university says five other students have been diagnosed.

Olivia Paregol of Howard County died Sunday.

Troubling New Anti-Flu Vaccine Poll Has Doctors Worried About Children’s Health

University Health Center Director David McBride says the school learned Nov. 1 of what was then an “isolated case” of adenovirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified one of the six reported cases as adenovirus 7, a strain that can cause more severe illness.

The 18-year-old’s father, Ian Paregol, identified his daughter to news outlets and questioned if a mold outbreak in her dorm could have exacerbated her illness. The university says there’s no clear link between mold and adenovirus.

“She was just a real beautiful soul and a wonderful person,” Paregol told CBS Baltimore about his daughter.

Eleven children recently died in New Jersey after an adenovirus outbreak at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

“Unfortunately, the particular strain of adenovirus (#7) in this outbreak is affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems. The strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living arrangements and can be more severe,” the New Jersey Department of Health said in a statement last month.

CDC Urging Americans ‘Not To Eat’ Any Romaine Lettuce In New E. coli Outbreak Warning

Officials say the affected children became ill between Sept. 26 and Nov. 12 and had severely compromised immune systems.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)