SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — A jury has convicted two of three inmates on trial for their involvement in a deadly prison riot in Smyrna, Delaware. Lt. Steven Floyd died during the unrest at Vaughn Correctional Center in February 2017.

Jurors found Dwayne Staats guilty of murder and other crimes related to Floyd’s death.

Jarreau Ayers was acquitted on the murder charge, but convicted on other counts, including kidnapping and assault.

A third inmate, Deric Forney, was acquitted on all charges.

More than a dozen other inmates are awaiting trial in connection with the riot.

