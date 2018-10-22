Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — Opening statements are set to begin Monday morning in the trial of four inmates accused of murder and other crimes during a prison riot in Delaware.

Woman In Critical Condition After Shots Fired At Home In Trenton

The riot broke out Feb. 1 of last year at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center — a maximum-security prison in Smyrna.

Lt. Steven Floyd was killed during the violent standoff and two correctional officers were injured. At a vigil following the incident, Floyd, a 16-year veteran of the Department of Corrections, was remembered as a hero for potentially saving the lives of his coworkers. A counselor was also kidnapped during the riot.

Officials say inmates took control of a building to protest “unfair conditions.”

Eighteen inmates in all are charged in the riots.

Officials: Pedestrian Killed In Lehigh County Hit-And-Run

One inmate has pleaded guilty.

In an effort to help JTVCC staff move forward following the riot, the Delaware Department of Corrections announced they were going to demolish the building.