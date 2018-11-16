Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LOWER MORELAND, Pa. (CBS) — A principal from the Lower Moreland School District took action to keep students calm when their bus was stuck in terrible traffic on Thursday due to the snowstorm.

Dr. Brian Swank, principal at Pine Road Elementary School, told CBS Philly he received a phone call from a parent of a fifth-grader who said the bus was stuck in traffic, so he decided to call that student.

I just FaceTimed with our students that are still stuck on buses. They are warm and in good spirits. I read them some books and assured them that the grown-ups are working hard to get them home safely.

—Dr. Swank pic.twitter.com/3ppc5cL0PF — Pine Road (@LMTSD_PRES) November 15, 2018

While they were on the phone, the student told him that the younger kids were “freaking out.” Swank then had the idea to get the kids’ minds off of the road conditions.

Using FaceTime, Swank called the student again, assuring them the “grown-ups” on the bus, along with police, would make sure they would get home safely. After that, he began to read books to them to pass the time.

After four-and-a-half hours, the traffic began to move and the bus was able to drop the students off.