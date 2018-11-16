Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Commuters across the region are facing a slow ride to work after the season’s first snowfall left roads wet and slushy on Friday morning.

The CBS3 Mobile Weather Watcher tracked road condition in Bucks County, where many roads got a fresh coating of snow this morning. Many road in the area ara not fully cleared, so with our wintry mix falling, portions of the roads remain slick.

#Snow is falling in #Doylestown this am. Looks pretty, but the roads definitely aren’t. Use caution driving in Upper Bucks & Montgomery Counties, where snow/sleet is still falling & sticking. Highways closer to and in #Philly are pretty clear. Side streets are slushy @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/tT1r0uXiRk — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) November 16, 2018

In Lehigh Valley, commuters are being asked to avoid I-78 due to multiple disabled tractor-trailers along the highway. Several motorists have been reportedly stuck on the highway since Thursday night.

Lehigh Valley commuters AVOID I-78 this morning. There's multiple disabled tractor trailers along the highway. It's a complete gridlock, some people are still stuck there from last night! Use RT-22 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/OU3SQnmXL4 — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) November 16, 2018

MASS TRANSIT UPDATE

SEPTA:

Regional Rail: Service on SEPTA’s Trenton Line is operating with delays of up to 40 minutes due to Amtrak switch problems.

SEPTA’s Paoli/Thorndale Line remains suspended while Amtrak crews continue to work to remove downed trees and restore power. Customers can use the Norristown High Speed Line as an alternative. Other alternative service suggestions are available at septa.org.

Service has resumed on all other SEPTA Regional Rail lines.

Bus: Regular Service has resumed on Routes9, 27, 35, 48, 65 and 92.

AMTRAK:

Due to a downed tree, there is a service advisory on the Keystone Line.