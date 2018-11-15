Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The first snowfall of the season has caused a wintry mess on the roads across the region.

The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety has reported more than 250 accidents in the county since noon Thursday.

There have also been 350 disabled vehicles in Montgomery County.

As of 2:40 p.m., the department reports almost four inches of snow has fallen in Eagleville.

Officials are advising motorists to stay off the roads today, if possible.