PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — With Thanksgiving just over a week away, health officials are issuing a warning about turkey.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 74 new cases of salmonella in raw turkey — which has resulted in one death — after an outbreak was declared in July.

Seventeen of those cases happened in the tri-state area with eight people sickened in New Jersey, another eight sickened in Pennsylvania, and one person sickened in Delaware.

The CDC announced the outbreak in July, but more people have gotten sick, bringing the total to 164 in 35 states. One person in California has died, and 63 people have been hospitalized.

“Most people get sick between 12 and 72 hours after coming into contact with salmonella bacteria, most people get diarrhea abdominal cramps and a fever,” explains Dr. Colin Basler of the CDC.

The outbreak started in November 2017. It’s unclear where the turkey at the center of this outbreak came from, as there doesn’t appear to be one centralized distributor, the agency said. This could mean that “it might be widespread in the turkey industry.”

Lab tests show that the salmonella came from a variety of products, including ground turkey and turkey patties. Tests showed that it’s also been in live turkeys and pet food.

The US Department of Agriculture and the CDC have been working with the industry, asking what steps could be taken to reduce this kind of contamination, and the investigation is ongoing.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps, and they usually last four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment. In rare cases, the infection can cause death if a patient is not treated promptly with antibiotics.

There are an estimated 1.2 million salmonella cases in the United States annually, and various foods are to blame for about 1 million of those illnesses, according to the CDC.

The CDC said that if you plan to handle raw turkey, make sure you are extra careful: Wash your hands after touching it. Cook products thoroughly to avoid getting sick. Thaw turkeys in the refrigerator, not on the counter.

Doctors add that it’s important to also heat leftovers to 165 degrees.

(©Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)