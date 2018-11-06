BREAKING:Person Struck, Killed Outside Northampton County Polling Place, Officials Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now, making a turkey is easier than ever.

The annual Butterball Turkey Talk-Line can now be used on your Amazon Alexa to offer tips and videos on Turkey cooking.

The Turkey Talk-Line has helped over 50 million people cook their holiday turkeys to perfection since 1981.

Just say “Alexa, ask Butterball” to access how-to’s, recipes and tips.

According to Amazon, you can get answers to common questions like:

  • How much turkey should I buy?
  • How long will it take to thaw my turkey?
  • How do I roast my turkey?
  • How do I know when my turkey is done?
  • Help!

The Alexa skill is free to download.

