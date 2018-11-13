Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) — A woman in Mount Ephraim was assaulted while running around the track at Haddon Lake Park, according to police.

Police were called to the park on Nov. 11 at approximately 7 p.m.

A woman reported that while running the track, she was grabbed from behind by an unknown male. After a struggle, the victim was able to get away from the assailant while suffering only minor scrapes and abrasions.

As she fled the scene, she witnessed the man run into a wooded area near the Mount Ephraim Little League baseball fields. The victim describes the suspect as a male wearing a puffy, black hooded-sweatshirt, black pants, possibly a mask and black shoes.

The Oaklyn Police Department’s K-9 unit quickly arrived to assist with the search and officials found a male fitting the description of the assailant.

The male was taken into custody, questioned and later released with unrelated charges. He is considered a suspect but has not been directly tied to or charged with the assault at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Dobleman at jdobleman@mountephraimpd.com or Mount Ephraim Police dispatch at 856-931-2220.

Mount Ephraim Police also relayed some safety tips to runners: