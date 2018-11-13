Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who was captured on surveillance video throwing a cup of hot tea in an employee’s face at the Silver Chopsticks restaurant in the Logan section of Philadelphia.
The employee, a 47-year-old woman, was admitted to a local hospital with second- and third-degree burns to her face.
The aggravated assault happened on Tuesday, Nov. 6, when an unknown male entered the restaurant at 4711 N. Broad Street.
The suspect engaged in a verbal dispute with the employee before angrily throwing a cup of scolding tea in her face.
Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call 911 or 215-686-TIPS.