DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Political candidates in Delaware only have less than three weeks to remove their signs before they’re slammed with fines.

According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, candidates have 30 days after an election to remove all political signs.

If they are not removed before that time, DelDOT will remove the signs and owners will face a $25 fine per sign and a recovery fee of $15 per sign.

Back in October, Delaware officials issued thousands of dollars in fines to candidates in the state because of campaign sign violations.

DelDOT reportedly confiscated 569 signs from individuals running in either the primary or general elections. The department fined 76 individuals $14,225, although some of those infringements were waived.

Violations can include the timing of when a sign is placed on public land or how close a sign is to a public road.