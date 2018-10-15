Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DOVER, Del. (CBS/AP) — Officials in Delaware have issued thousands of dollars in fines to candidates for office in the state because of campaign sign violations.

That’s according to Delaware State News, which reported Saturday that the Delaware Department of Transportation had confiscated 569 signs from individuals running in either the primary or general elections as of Oct. 1. The department has fined 76 individuals $14,225, although some of those infringements were waived.

Transportation department spokesman C.R. McLeod says employees regularly sweep the state for illegal signs during election season. He says first-time offenders get a warning.

Violations can include the timing of when a sign is placed on public land or how close a sign is to a public road.

