  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:30 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    12:05 AMJeep Sports Zone
    12:35 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eagles 2018, George W. Bush, Joe Biden, Local, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Liberty Medal wasn’t the only thing former Vice President Joe Biden presented former President George W. Bush with Sunday.

Biden gifted Texas native Bush and his wife, Laura, an Eagles jersey ahead of Sunday night’s Eagles-Cowboys game.

“I’m about to say the medal you’re gonna be presented, but I want to tell you, Mr. President, my wife Jill — who could not be with us tonight — wanted me to simultaneously present you both with a Philadelphia Eagles jersey tonight,” Biden said to loud applause from the audience.

Veterans Protesting At Constitution Center As Joe Biden Presents George W. Bush With Liberty Medal

The Bushes later attended the game at Lincoln Financial Field, hopefully — for their own good — in their new gear.

Earlier in the day, Bush was awarded the Liberty Medal at the National Constitution Center for his commitment to helping veterans. The ceremony was met with several protesters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s