PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Liberty Medal wasn’t the only thing former Vice President Joe Biden presented former President George W. Bush with Sunday.

Biden gifted Texas native Bush and his wife, Laura, an Eagles jersey ahead of Sunday night’s Eagles-Cowboys game.

“I’m about to say the medal you’re gonna be presented, but I want to tell you, Mr. President, my wife Jill — who could not be with us tonight — wanted me to simultaneously present you both with a Philadelphia Eagles jersey tonight,” Biden said to loud applause from the audience.

Former Vice President Joe Biden offers Former President George W. Bush & Laura Bush lighthearted gift during Liberty Medal ceremony- #Philadelphia Eagles jerseys ahead of @dallascowboys @eagles game @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/wL1S6zHW4S — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) November 12, 2018

The Bushes later attended the game at Lincoln Financial Field, hopefully — for their own good — in their new gear.

It's an honor to welcome President Bush and Mrs. Bush to tonight's #EaglesSalute game.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/2p6YLx4sp4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 12, 2018

Earlier in the day, Bush was awarded the Liberty Medal at the National Constitution Center for his commitment to helping veterans. The ceremony was met with several protesters.