PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of veterans are blocking the entrance to the National Constitution Center Sunday, where former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to present former President George W. Bush an award for his commitment to veterans.

President Bush and his wife, Laura, are scheduled to receive the Liberty Medal Sunday afternoon.

Organizers from Veterans Against The War, a group of post-9/11 service members and veterans are protesting near the Arch Street entrance between 5th and 6th Street.

The group aims to end “a foreign policy of permanent war and the use of military weapons, tactics and values in communities across the country,” the group said in a statement.

Protests continued inside, as one protester interrupted the ceremony.

#VIDEO: Protester interrupts Liberty Medal ceremony inside National @ConstitutionCtr; ceremony honors Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush for their commitment to veterans@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/px4tWENKeA — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) November 11, 2018

Following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the United States, under President Bush, entered wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“Our democracy depends upon the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility, and there’s no finer example of citizenship than our veterans,” former President Bush said in a statement last month. “Laura and I are honored to dedicate this award from the National Constitution Center to the men and women who have defended and upheld the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.”

This is the 30th annual Liberty Medal ceremony. Former recipients include Hillary Clinton, Muhammad Ali and John McCain.