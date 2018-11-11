  • CBS 3On Air

Credit: Veterans Against the War

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of veterans are blocking the entrance to the National Constitution Center Sunday, where former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to present former President George W. Bush an award for his commitment to veterans.

President Bush and his wife, Laura, are scheduled to receive the Liberty Medal Sunday afternoon.

Organizers from Veterans Against The War, a group of post-9/11 service members and veterans are protesting near the Arch Street entrance between 5th and 6th Street.

The group aims to end “a foreign policy of permanent war and the use of military weapons, tactics and values in communities across the country,” the group said in a statement.

Protests continued inside, as one protester interrupted the ceremony.

Following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the United States, under President Bush, entered wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“Our democracy depends upon the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility, and there’s no finer example of citizenship than our veterans,” former President Bush said in a statement last month. “Laura and I are honored to dedicate this award from the National Constitution Center to the men and women who have defended and upheld the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.”

This is the 30th annual Liberty Medal ceremony. Former recipients include Hillary Clinton, Muhammad Ali and John McCain.

Comments
  1. Joan James says:
    November 11, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    I have been an strong Biden supporter for many years, but this crosses the line. To award a medal to a man who is responsible for inflaming the Middle East, which in turn has resulted in the deaths of thousands of military men and women + hundreds of thousands of civilians is beyond reprehensible…especially as this 18 year old war was initiated on a lie. George W. Bush is a criminal together with Cheney, Rumsfeld, Wolfowitz, etc., etal, ad nauseum. They should all be sitting in prison, not getting medals. I am shocked, stunned, appalled and extremely sad and angry. Joe Biden, you have dishonored America.

