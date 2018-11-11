Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holiday season is dawning with Thanksgiving right around the corner and Christmas at its heels. Now is the perfect time to learn about the potential risks certain holiday dinner staples pose to pets. In this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson explains what to be mindful of as the holidays near.

Carol Erickson says that the bones found within meat can be life-threatening if a dog or cat gets ahold of a piece that hasn’t been thoroughly checked. “Meat products can be a real danger to pets,” says Carol. The pet advocate explains that bones can generally be very bad for dogs since they could splinter and harm your pet. In the event that your dog does eat a bone, Carol recommends immediately calling the vet. If that isn’t possible, she says to offer your dog something bulky like a piece of bread since it can wrap around the sharp parts of the food product. She also explains that if your dog does swallow a bone, you don’t want them to vomit. If your pet looks uncomfortable after eating such an object, take them to the vet as a precaution. As delicious as ham, turkey, and chicken can be during meals, Carol urges to be mindful of your pet’s presence when serving the food.