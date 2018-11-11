  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:05 AMJeep Sports Zone
    12:35 AMJoel Osteen
    01:05 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    02:35 AMJeep Sports Zone
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Peco, Upper Darby

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A strange crash in Drexel Hill has left over 100 residents without power as a car launched into an electrical pole, snapping it in half.

Police responded to the accident at approximately 2 p.m. on the 3300 block of Township Line Road to find a snapped electrical pole, with the car suspended between the ground and the pole.

Police Searching For Suspects In 2 Separate Fatal Hit-And-Runs

The driver walked away with minor injuries.

However, over 100 residents remain without power as PECO crews remove the pole.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s