Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A strange crash in Drexel Hill has left over 100 residents without power as a car launched into an electrical pole, snapping it in half.

Police responded to the accident at approximately 2 p.m. on the 3300 block of Township Line Road to find a snapped electrical pole, with the car suspended between the ground and the pole.

Police Searching For Suspects In 2 Separate Fatal Hit-And-Runs

The driver walked away with minor injuries.

However, over 100 residents remain without power as PECO crews remove the pole.