PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for drivers in two separate fatal hit-and-run incidents that occurred early Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old boy has died following a hit-and-run in the Rhawnhurst section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 12:57 a.m. on the 7600 block of the Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officials say the boy appeared to have been crossing the street in the middle of the block when he was struck in the inner lanes of the boulevard. The teen suffered massive head trauma and was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he died.

Officials are searching for a 2007 or 2008 black Chevrolet Impala or Malibu in relation to the incident. The driver-side mirror was found at the scene. The vehicle is also believed to have damage to the left headlight, police say.

The vehicle fled the scene going southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Earlier Sunday morning, police responded to another fatal hit-and-run in North Philadelphia on the 3500 block of N. Randolph Street.

Upon arrival at 12:10 a.m., police spoke to a witness who found the victim unresponsive in the street. Medics were called and the victim was pronounced dead at 12:20 a.m.

There is no information about the striking vehicle or operator at this time.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police 215-685-3180 or call 911.