PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty for allegedly murdering a University of Pennsylvania student in January.

Police say Samuel Woodward murdered 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein, a gay man, in a hate crime. Woodward is accused of stabbing Bernstein to death.

The Penn student was on winter break when he went missing after going to a park with Woodward.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence links Woodward to the crime.

