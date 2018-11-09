Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty for allegedly murdering a University of Pennsylvania student in January.

Police say Samuel Woodward murdered 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein, a gay man, in a hate crime. Woodward is accused of stabbing Bernstein to death.

The Penn student was on winter break when he went missing after going to a park with Woodward.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence links Woodward to the crime.