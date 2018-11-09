Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are facing charges in connection to the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer in Kensington on Wednesday morning.

Jerome Hill, 29, is accused of pistol-whipping a man during a confrontation that Officer Paul Sulock and his partner interrupted in Kensington on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Hill fired multiple shots at both officers and struck Sulock in the leg. Hill is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related charges.

“It’s an extremely serious case when someone turns and fires at a Philadelphia police officer,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in regards to the amount of bail set for Hill.

Hill is being held on $3.3 million bail and remains in custody following arraignment.

A second suspect, James Gauthney, faces multiple charges in relation to obstruction of justice and hindering apprehension. He is being held on $1 million bail.

An investigation is still underway regarding other potential suspects.

“I will not comment on whether additional people were taken into custody,” Krasner added.

Sulock was shot once in the leg and was released from Temple University Hospital Thursday. He is expected to make a full recovery.