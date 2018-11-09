Filed Under:Election 2018, Kutztown University, Local, Local TV

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Dozens of Kutztown University students say they registered to vote but were prevented from carrying out their civic duty on Election Day.

The students say they had previously participated in on-campus voter registration drives and only learned they were never registered once they went to the polls on Tuesday.

The Berks County Election Services and Pennsylvania Department of State are now being asked to look into the matter.

 

