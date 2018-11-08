Comments
Credit: Getty Images
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The election results everyone has been waiting for have finally been released: the write-in votes.
Camden County released its list of write-ins, and the candidates did not disappoint. Let’s get right to it.
Gritty was a popular choice on Tuesday. The Flyers mascot received 14 votes in Camden County alone: 2 for Sheriff and 10 votes for various boards of education.
But there were so many other great write-ins, including plenty of dead people and fictional characters.
For Senator:
- Roy Halladay
- Paul McCartney
- Both Are A Disgrace
- Jesus Christ
- Mike Trout
- Mickey Mouse
For House of Representatives:
- Charles Dickens
- Babe Ruth
- Nick Foles
- Donald Duck
- Literally Anyone Else
For Sheriff:
- Chickenfoot
- Carson Wentz
- Someone Else Please
- Elmo
- Bubba The Love Sponge
Board of Freeholders:
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Offset
- Larry
- Moe
- Curley
- Spongebob
- Frodo Baggins
- Harambe
These are all worthy candidates.