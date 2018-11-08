Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The election results everyone has been waiting for have finally been released: the write-in votes.

Camden County released its list of write-ins, and the candidates did not disappoint. Let’s get right to it.

Gritty was a popular choice on Tuesday. The Flyers mascot received 14 votes in Camden County alone: 2 for Sheriff and 10 votes for various boards of education.

But there were so many other great write-ins, including plenty of dead people and fictional characters.

For Senator:

Roy Halladay

Paul McCartney

Both Are A Disgrace

Jesus Christ

Mike Trout

Mickey Mouse

For House of Representatives:

Charles Dickens

Babe Ruth

Nick Foles

Donald Duck

Literally Anyone Else

For Sheriff:

Chickenfoot

Carson Wentz

Someone Else Please

Elmo

Bubba The Love Sponge

Board of Freeholders:

Leonardo DiCaprio

Cardi B

Drake

Offset

Larry

Moe

Curley

Spongebob

Frodo Baggins

Harambe

These are all worthy candidates.