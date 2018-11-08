  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMMurphy Brown
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
credit: cbs3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a triple shooting left a teenager dead and two others injured on Thursday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of S. 15th Street in the Point Breeze section of the city.

Police say a 16-year-old male died after being shot six times.

Two others were shot, including a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

The 20-year-old was shot in the leg and is listed in stable condition at the hospital.

The teen is listed in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to his right side.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s