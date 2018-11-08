Comments
credit: cbs3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a triple shooting left a teenager dead and two others injured on Thursday night.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of S. 15th Street in the Point Breeze section of the city.
Police say a 16-year-old male died after being shot six times.
Two others were shot, including a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.
The 20-year-old was shot in the leg and is listed in stable condition at the hospital.
The teen is listed in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to his right side.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.