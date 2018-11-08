PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a triple shooting left a teenager dead and two others injured on Thursday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of S. 15th Street in the Point Breeze section of the city.

Police say a 16-year-old male died after being shot six times.

Two others were shot, including a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

The 20-year-old was shot in the leg and is listed in stable condition at the hospital.

The teen is listed in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to his right side.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.