SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in a lake in Burlington County, Friday afternoon.

New Jersey State Police were called to the Mobile Estates of Southampton on James Avenue around 11 a.m. after the child was reported missing.

Crews pulled the child from the lake.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

