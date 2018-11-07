Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MT. BETHEL, Pa. (CBS) – Patients of a dental office in Northampton County may be at risk for HIV and Hepatitis B and C after an investigation discovered the facility did not properly clean, disinfect or sterilize dental equipment, says the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The health department is now recommending patients of Cotturo Dental Associates at 2094 S. Delaware Drive in Mount Bethel, Northampton County, who visited the location between January 1, 2007, and September 14, 2018, get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

“An investigation by the departments of Health and State found that Cotturo Dental Associates did not follow appropriate procedures to properly clean, disinfect, or sterilize devices. The inadequate infection control procedures at this practice could create the potential for harm, so we are recommending patients get tested,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

The department also recommends testing for all current or former patients who had dental procedures performed at the office, such as cleanings, fillings, implants, denture fittings, and other procedures since January 1, 2007.

Dr. Cotturo voluntarily surrendered his license to the Pennsylvania Department of State on September 14, 2018.

For more information, patients can call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).