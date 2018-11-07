Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As topsy-turvy as the season has been, the Philadelphia Eagles still have a chance. They’re only one game out of first place as they get set to host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football.

There’s always a lot on the line when it’s an Eagles-Cowboys game, especially under the spotlight that is Sunday Night Football, but Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is trying to treat it like any other game.

“For me, I try not to make anything bigger than it is. At the end of the day, I know the fans and everyone may take this game a little more seriously, a little more aggressively. For me, we got a game to win,” said Wentz.

The Cowboys are 3-5, but the bottom line is it’s the Cowboys and the guys know it’s a big deal.

“It’s Cowboys week and if you can’t get up for this, you’re in the wrong spot,” said defensive end Brandon Graham.

“It doesn’t matter what the records are, you can pretty much throw those out the window,” said tight end Zach Ertz.

It’s always about pride when playing the Cowboys, but most importantly, it’s about playoff positioning.