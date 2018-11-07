  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    View All Programs
By Lesley Van Arsdall
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As topsy-turvy as the season has been, the Philadelphia Eagles still have a chance. They’re only one game out of first place as they get set to host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football.

Jay Wright Describes What Kayak Surfing Is During Rapid Fire Q&A

There’s always a lot on the line when it’s an Eagles-Cowboys game, especially under the spotlight that is Sunday Night Football, but Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is trying to treat it like any other game.

“For me, I try not to make anything bigger than it is. At the end of the day, I know the fans and everyone may take this game a little more seriously, a little more aggressively. For me, we got a game to win,” said Wentz.

The Cowboys are 3-5, but the bottom line is it’s the Cowboys and the guys know it’s a big deal.

“It’s Cowboys week and if you can’t get up for this, you’re in the wrong spot,” said defensive end Brandon Graham.

Villanova Unveils Totally Redesigned Basketball Team, Arena As Title Defense Begins Tuesday

“It doesn’t matter what the records are, you can pretty much throw those out the window,” said tight end Zach Ertz.

It’s always about pride when playing the Cowboys, but most importantly, it’s about playoff positioning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s