PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3’s Pat Gallen sat down with Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright for a rapid fire question and answer ahead of Tuesday night’s season opener against Morgan State.

Gallen found out that Wright, who spends time at the Jersey Shore, likes to do something called kayak surfing.

Villanova Unveils Totally Redesigned Basketball Team, Arena As Title Defense Begins Tuesday

“It’s my favorite thing to do. It’s a surfboard you can sit on and ride like a kayak, but you’re sitting there surfing,” explained Wright.

Wright also revealed that he would be working on Wall Street if he wasn’t coaching and that his favorite colored suits to rock are navy blue.

The Wildcats cruised over Morgan State, 100-77, in their season opener Tuesday night.

 

