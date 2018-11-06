Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Voters are coming out in droves to casts their ballots this Election Day.

So far this morning, the flow is steady and it looks to be the beginning of a big voter turnout.

The lines that poll workers are seeing at William D. Kelley School in North Philadelphia today are similar to the lines election workers see during presidential elections.

Polling places opened at 7 a.m. and before the rain started to really come down, there were several polling places where people were standing outside for quite some time to vote this morning.

Election workers say they’re seeing an increase in young people who are coming out to casts their ballot.

Stephanie Miller, the 32nd Ward Executive Democratic Committee Person, says she thinks so many people are coming out because they’re seeking change.

“The current regime, with the attitude and the different things that are going on — the temperature and the climate that’s going on in this country right now — it has to stop,” Miller said. “If you don’t stop it, it’s going to get worse.”

Polls close at 8 p.m. If you are in line before 8, you will be able to cast your ballot.