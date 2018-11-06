Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A team of detectives and employees from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office are making sure things run smoothly at the polls today.

The Election Fraud Task Force will be keeping an eye out for voter fraud and voter intimidation.

The task force is comprised of 60 assistant district attorneys and 20 detectives. They are working hand-in-hand with the city commissioner to deal with voter and polling site complaints.

The district attorney’s office specifically handles anything happening at a polling site that is considered illegal. The commissioner’s office handles logistical issues like broken machines, polling sites not opening on time, and other related issues.

So far, the district attorney’s office has handled a handful of calls.

Some of those cases involve electioneering or campaigning whether on purpose or not inside the polls.

Philadelphians should not hesitate to call our hotline if they see a problem at 215-686-9641, 9643 or 9644.

Voters of Philadelphia should know that, on Election Day, if they have questions, need information, or would like to report an issue, they can call the Election Day Hotline from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 215-686-1590.

