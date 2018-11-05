Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A woman is accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter on Halloween by pushing her down the stairs.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Ciara Robinson, of Parkesburg, has been charged with third-degree murder in the death of Amatulah “Amy” McLaughlin.

Parkesburg Borough Police were called to the 400 block of Walnut Street on Oct. 31. Authorities say Amy was dead for some time when they arrived.

Officials Investigating Mansion Explosion In Gladwyne

The Chester County DA’s Office says an investigation revealed that Robinson became angry with Amy and intentionally pushed her down the 8- to 9-foot-tall stairs to the basement of the home. Amy struck her head on concrete when she hit the landing.

According to officials, Robinson told a friend, “I knocked [the victim] out … She won’t wake up … I am going to jail.”

An autopsy revealed that Amy died of blunt force trauma to the head, resulting in an acute subdural hematoma and an extremely swollen brain. The autopsy also revealed that Amy had been severely beaten over a period of time as she had extensive bruises, scars, puncture wounds, and strike marks over her arms, legs and back.

Officials say Robinson had been beating her young daughter since at least November 2017.

“This little girl was severely abused, culminating in her death. No child should have to live like this,” said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan. “Our hearts are broken by the death of an innocent child. Working together, we will make sure that justice is served.”

Robinson’s 2-year-old son is unharmed and in protective custody.

‘All Gone’: Willey Farms Produce Market Destroyed By 5-Alarm Fire In Townsend

Anybody with information about this case should call Parkesburg Police at 610-857-3535 or Chester County Detective Jerry Davis at 610-344-6866.