GLADWYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Police and fire officials are investigating a house explosion in Gladwyne.

All occupants were able to get out of the house at 649 Dodds Lane and are fine, officials say. The family was believed to have been in a separate residence on the property at the time of the explosion.

The house exploded around 8 p.m Sunday evening. The home was undergoing extensive renovations before the incident. Officials estimate that 75 percent of the 8,000-square foot residence was leveled in the blast.

When the 10-bedroom, 5-bathroom house on Dodds Lane exploded, plywood and other debris were sent flying into the air with some of it landing in trees.

From above, Chopper 3 captured the mangled mess of the home that sold for $3.4 million about ten years ago.

Loud noise/Explosion

To our knowledge there isn’t anything imminent occurring. As per the Battalion Chief, nothing occurred that the CHFD responded to. Apparently it occurred in Lower Merion, PA. pic.twitter.com/eXcNSMMvbD — Cherry Hill Fire/EMS (@CherryHillFire) November 5, 2018

The house was under extensive renovations and the owner spent nearly $1 million recently to renovate the residence, according to officials.

The explosion could be heard as far away as New Jersey.

There is no word yet on what caused the explosion, but officials believe the blast was caused by a gas leak. An investigation is ongoing with help from the state fire marshal and the ATF.