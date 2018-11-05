  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A former Philadelphia Eagle is teaming up with a local brewing company to “Make the World Better,” one beer at a time.

Make the World Better Beer was poured for the first time Monday night at Monk’s Café.

The IPA was created by Yards Brewing Company and former Eagle Connor Barwin to raise money for Barwin’s Make the World Better Foundation, a group that helps improve Philadelphia’s community centers and playgrounds.

Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce, who was celebrating his 31st birthday, also raised a glass to support the effort.

