Credit: Ben Lackey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin was back in Philadelphia this week, teaming up with Yards Brewery for a special beer to support his Make the World Better foundation.

The special brew called “Make the World Better Beer,” will raise awareness for Barwin’s foundation which aims to connect people and inspire stewardship through public space revitalization projects.

yards connor barwin mtwb visit 010 Former Eagles Linebacker Connor Barwin Teams Up With Yards For Special Beer

Credit: Ben Lackey

The beer features spiced notes from rye malt, and a pleasant flavor from bitter orange peel.

“When we were thinking about what would make sense for this collaboration, I thought of a purl right away. It’s not flashy. It’s not another in-your-face IPA. Purl is the working man’s beer. It symbolizes hard work – the kind of hard work that builds strong communities, just like Barwin’s foundation has been doing right here in Philly,” said Yards founder Tom Kehoe.

yards connor barwin mtwb visit 002 Former Eagles Linebacker Connor Barwin Teams Up With Yards For Special Beer

Credit: Ben Lackey

The collaboration with Barwin is part of the brewery’s the Good Fight program.

“For many years, we’ve been doing the best we can to give back to the good people of Philly through charitable beer donations and financial contributions. Through our Good Fight program, we hope to raise significant awareness and support for the people and organizations in our community making a real difference in the lives of Philadelphians,” said Yards CEO Trevor Prichett.

