SOUTHAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) — It’s not quite a drive-in, but drive up to Flip City Shakes in Southampton and you’ll feel the heat of the grill rocking with sizzling burgers and shake machines rolling ice cream to sweet perfection.

It’s a jiving restaurant serving up a fun family feel and a stellar selection owned by three best friends who have more in common than the obvious.

“People say, ‘Do you have to be bald?'” Mick Urban said. “We say, ‘No we go to the same barber.'”

Back in the day, they all held their first job together at a popular restaurant in Lawndale.

“Just growing up, we got a really good work ethic being in the business and we remained friends over the years,” Phil Stein said.

And for the past four years, they’ve been working together to give this community a bit of what they had when they were kids.

Customer favorites include the monster cookie shake — a blue cookie-flavored milkshake — and the guacamole burger.

Flip City also offers some stranger items, including the “Tori Tori” grilled cheese with brie, nutella and frosted flakes on sourdough bread.