PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s that time of year for all sorts of haunting creatures like ghosts, goblins and witches — and, of course, we can’t forget devils.

With food so good it’s a sin and complete with tempting brews, enter the Devil’s Den in South Philly, if you dare.

It’s a corner craft beer bar with plenty of locally-sourced options. Whereby the bar or the dining room, you’ll feel doused in warmth from their hearth and fall victim to the American-style grub that waits for you in the kitchen!

The pub opened April 1, 2008, but has become a staple in the South Philly neighborhood thanks to its 17 rotating drafts and offer of 200 bottles.

“I want it to be a warm and inviting place for everyone to go to,” says owner Erin Wallace.

Wallace thought the name would play devil’s advocate among other Philly bars.

“When we opened, a lot of the bars were going to religious names. We thought we would go the opposite way of the bars and call it the Devil’s Den and has that nice Pennsylvania history tied into it as well,” Wallace explains.

The history she’s referring to is the story of the original “Devil’s Den,” which dates back to the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863.

At that time the Devil’s Den was a place Civil War sharpshooters used. It was lined with 200 million-year-old boulders that would ultimately trap victims and seal their fate.

“We got a picture of it, hung it above our fireplace to pay homage where the name came from,” Wallace adds.

While that story may give you chills, the food will do the same but in a good way.

Meals like their scratch brisket sandwich with pepper jack and horseradish aioli is wickedly delicious.

A serving of intense duck fries that’s twice fried with an IPA beer sauce and duck confit seasoned with clove and allspice will melt on your tongue in all of its “glorious creaminess.”

Devilish and divine offerings continue with offerings such as diablo beer mussels that are finger-licking delectable.