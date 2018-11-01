Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WYNNEWOOD,Pa. (CBS) — Sunday marks the nine-month anniversary of the Eagles winning the Super Bowl. And you know what that means.

Another Super Bowl baby was born at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood Wednesday.

Parents Jenna Donohue and William Edney welcomed baby Silas.

The couple are huge Eagles fans, but were in Las Vegas for the big game.

“We found an Eagles bar, and we were watching the game and they won and we were so excited and one thing led to another and Silas is now here,” Donohue said.

“Just as much as the Super Bowl was a miracle, the baby comes as a miracle,” Edney said. “It was a long time coming for both. Super excited for both.”

Silas weighed in at nine pounds, four ounces.