PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been almost nine months since the Eagles won the Super Bowl and now hospitals around the area are starting to see some Super Bowl babies being delivered.

We know Eagles fans are passionate. Sunday will mark exactly nine months since the Eagles won the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 and the banner at Lankenau Hospital says it all, “Welcome Super Bowl babies.”

Decked out in his Eagles jersey, Lou Pascal was sharing photos of his new baby.

“My wife just gave birth to our baby this morning — 9:21 a.m., Vincenzo Robert Pascal, weighed nine pounds, 14 ounces,” said Pascal.

“Yeah, lifelong Eagles fan,” he said.

Nurses in the baby unit were told to expect a surge of deliveries, as many probably conceived around the Eagles Super Bowl victory.

“People like celebrating during happy times, so this is one way to celebrate,” said Dr. Eva Martin, an OBGYN at Main Line Health.

Dr. Martin says normal gestation is about 40 weeks, and while not an exact science, she says a lot of the babies she’s delivering have an Eagles connection.

“I did have a patient two weeks ago who named their son Carson, so it’s becoming a popular name,” she said, even though Carson Wentz was injured and didn’t play in the big game.

There is no word of any babies named Nick yet for backup quarterback Nick Foles.

“It’s really cool, it’s fun because its our hometown, our Super Bowl,” nurse Allison Smith said. “We won and it’s something fun to do for our town and our hospital to have all these babies here and celebrate them for the Eagles’ win and for these families who have new Super Bowl babies.”

While there’s not a lot of science about Super Bowl babies, winning cities don’t always experience a baby boom nine months later.

It’s such a fun idea that the NFL has had commercials featuring individuals who were born nine months after their parents’ home team won the Super Bowl.