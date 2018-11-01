PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The numbers continue to grow associated with that viral outbreak being investigated at two pediatric medical facilities in New Jersey.

There are four confirmed cases of adenovirus at the Voorhees Pediatric Facility. The state Department of Health is waiting for additional laboratory test results from the CDC but preliminary results have ruled out Type 7, which has been blamed for the deadly outbreak at the Wanaque Center.

“There’s different strains of adenovirus, some affect other systems more than others. Strain 7 is one of you know one of the more virulent ones that we’re looking at,” said Dr. Benjamin Bui with Main Line Health.

Bui says the adenovirus is what causes the common cold and it’s usually not dangerous but it is easily spread in medical facilities.

“Unfortunately, they’re in close quarters, and so, when they’re coughing, the virus is easily spread. It can transmit to health care workers and transmit it to other patients as well,” said Bui.

Health officials say the pediatric patients in Voorhees aren’t as sick as those in northern New Jersey where the children are described as “medically fragile,” severely disabled and with compromised immune systems.

“So in certain situations, especially in kind of immunocompromised individuals, it can develop into a superinfection or bacterial pneumonia as well,” said Bui.

New Jersey health officials say a 10th child has died at the Wanaque Center from the adenovirus outbreak that has now sickened 28 children there.

Inspections have found issues with hand washing, which is the best way to guard against the infection.

CBS3 has also learned that a staff member in North Jersey was infected by the virus and has since recovered. Both facilities are not accepting any new patients until the investigation is complete.