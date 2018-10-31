Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — Four cases of adenovirus have been confirmed at the Voorhees Pediatric Facility, Camden County officials announced Wednesday.

However, preliminary tests have ruled out the deadly Type 7 strain, which caused the severe outbreak at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation that killed nine children earlier this month.

The Camden County Department of Health and Human Services has been working with the facility to provide infection control recommendations and identify other illnesses inside the facility.

“The pediatric patients in Voorhees do not have the severity of illnesses we’re seeing among residents at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation,” Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said. “While we cannot release private medical information, these patients in Voorhees are not in critical condition.”

New Jersey Sending Training Teams To Centers Amid Viral, Bacterial Outbreaks That Killed 10 Children

The state was first made aware of a case of adenovirus in a patient at the Voorhees Pediatric Facility on Oct. 26. Illness onset dates range between Oct. 20 and 27.

Adenovirus is a respiratory virus which can cause mild or serious illness, which is far less common. Symptoms usually include common cold, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea, pink eye and a fever.

“The Camden County Health Department has inspected the Voorhees Pediatric Facility twice since being notified to ensure that all protocols prescribed by the state are being followed,” said Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services. “The Voorhees Pediatric Facility has been fully cooperative throughout this process.”

Doctor: Viral Outbreak That’s Killed 7 Children At New Jersey Facility ‘Particularly Robust Virus’

The facility curtailed new admissions on Oct. 29. Exposed individuals were swiftly separated from well individuals. Infection control measures like disinfecting surfaces and reinforcing hand-washing techniques have been implemented.

“With any report of an outbreak of respiratory illness in a facility, public health officials collect data to confirm and characterize it as an outbreak,” Commissioner Elnahal said. “State and local public health officials have been working closely with Voorhees on this adenovirus outbreak.”