Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The trial for one of two suspects charged in connection with the murders of four young men in Bucks County has been delayed again.

Jury selection in the trial of Sean Kratz was set to begin Monday.

Supreme Court Strikes Down Republican Appeal Over Pennsylvania Congressional District Map

At the last minute, however, Kratz replaced his court-appointed attorney, Keith Williams, with high-profile lawyer, Charles Peruto Jr.

Williams says he was blindsided by the news.

“We were ready to go forward. We understand Mr. Kratz has the absolute right to have an attorney of his own choosing, rather than have someone court-appointed for him. I wish Mr. Peruto the best of luck,” said Williams.

Glassboro Police: 3 Men Dressed In Halloween Costumes Approach Church, 1 Yells ‘God Isn’t Real!’

Kratz is accused of helping his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, kill and bury the victims at a Solebury Township farm in July 2017. In May, Kratz rejected a plea deal.