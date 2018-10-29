Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Glassboro police are looking to identify three men after a suspicious incident was reported at a church on Saturday.

Police say three college-aged men approached St. Bridget’s Church at 130 Church Street wearing Halloween costumes. One of the men allegedly opened the doors to the church and yelled in “God isn’t real!” before they all ran from the area.

Glassboro police say they are hoping to speak to the men as a safety precaution after 11 people were killed at a synagogue in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

“Due to the tragic events earlier today, and out of an abundance of caution, we’d like to speak with the subjects involved,” posted Glassboro police on Facebook.

If you have any information regarding this incident or recognize the pictured males, please contact Glassboro Police at 856-881-1500.