PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Vigils are underway across the nation to remember and honor those killed in Saturday’s synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

The prayer service at Congregation Rodeph Shalom, in North Philadelphia, was called the Vigil of Solidarity and Hope.

A packed sanctuary for a prayer vigil was held inside Congregation Rodeph Shalom one day after a shooting massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead.

Many are seeking closure.

“We were at synagogue when this happened yesterday morning and you know coming home and hearing about this afterwards is devastating,” said Hannah Schwartz.

“As Jewish people, you know, we’ve had issues happening to us for over two thousand years. So this is not new for us. But yes, you would think in 2018 things would be different, but in reality, it’s not,” said Melissa Schwartz.

Outside, hundreds filled the lines to enter the Broad Street synagogue, amid Philadelphia Police presence and security bag checks.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is searching for a solution.

“I’ve been in Pittsburgh for the last 24 hours with the community in Squirrel Hill and they’re just an extraordinary group of people,” said Shapiro. “I wanted to be here with my home community as well and draw strength from them and talk about how we can heal.”

The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting is now considered the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in United States history according to the Anti-defamation League.

It is regional director Nancy Baron-Bare who says changes comes from the community.

“Let’s start by having conversations with each other to be honest,” said Nancy Baron-Bare of the Anti-defamation League. “It’s really hard to hate the person that you know and so if we all look at the person sitting next to us on the bus or the person that we don’t really know in our company or our school my guess is that the world will start to be a little bit better.”

Congressman Brendan Boyle and Dwight Evans were also in attendance.

The Anti-defamation league spoke at seven area vigils Sunday.