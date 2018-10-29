Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ten years ago today, Harry Kalas uttered these words that will resonate with fans for a lifetime: “The 0-2 pitch, swing and a miss, struck him out! The Philadelphia Phillies are 2008 world champions of baseball!”

On Oct. 29, 2008, Phillies closer Brad Lidge struck out Tampa Bay Rays’ Eric Hinske to clinch a 4-3 win in Game 5 to capture the organization’s second World Series championship.

Phillies fans will never forget Lidge falling to his knees as catcher Carlos Ruiz runs in for a hug, just before first baseman Ryan Howard tackles them to the ground and the rest of the team piles on.

It famously, or infamously, took two days to complete Game 5 because of the weather.

The game was delayed after the conclusion of the fifth inning on Oct. 27 due to torrential rainfall in the area.

Game 5 wasn’t able to resume until two days later after the rain finally left the region.

This was the only championship the core of Howard, Ruiz, Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins and Cole Hamels won. Hamels was named the World Series MVP.

The rain finally stopped falling, and it was time to finish the job. #Celebrate08 pic.twitter.com/KLq2qst3OG — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 29, 2018

The Phillies are commemorating the anniversary on Twitter with highlights from the game and the hashtag “Celebrate 08.”