PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies are getting into the Halloween spirit.

Rhys Hoskins and the Phanatic hosted a spooktacular Halloween bash for pediatric patients.

The event was held at the Embassy Suites in Southwest Philadelphia.

The costumed kids took a break from treatment to have a monster of a good time.

There was plenty of candy to go around.