UWCHLAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An elderly woman was rescued from a house fire in Uwchlan Township early Monday morning.

West Whiteland firefighters were called to the blaze on the 1500 block of Worthington Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Crews rescued the trapped woman from her second-floor bedroom.

After rescuing her, firefighters went to the basement of the home to put the fire out.

No firefighters were injured in the blaze. There is no word on what caused the fire.