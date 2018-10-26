Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy died following an accident at a school Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was called out to Hartranft School on the 700 block of West Cumberland Street after the boy fell and hit his head. The boy was then transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

The Philadelphia School District says the third-grade student from Hartranft School passed away from his injuries.

“The School District of Philadelphia grieves the passing of one of our beloved students. We send our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of the Hartranft School community in this time of sorrow,” the school district said in a statement.

There will be behavioral health supports at the school on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon to help the community cope with the loss.

Philadelphia police say they will investigate details of the incident but this is not a criminal investigation.

The student’s identity is not yet known.

