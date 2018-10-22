Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials are looking for three men in connection to an armed robbery at Oxford Pharmacy.

Police say they are searching for two African-American men and one Hispanic man who robbed the Oxford Pharmacy on the 1500 block of East Cheltenham Avenue.

The suspects got away with narcotics and an unknown amount of cash.

They were wearing black and had their faces covered.