Bucks County District Attorney's Office

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a former youth football coach accused of rape after he failed to appear for his trial on Monday morning.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says a bench warrant has been issued for 48-year-old Shannon Westmoreland, of West Chester. They say he failed to appear for trial on rape and sex assault charges.

Westmoreland was a football coach at Bensalem Rambler’s Athletic Association when he assaulted a 15-year-old in 2005, according to Bensalem police. Investigators say Westmoreland also assaulted another child from the age of 4 until she was 9 or 10 years old and a 6-year-old in 1999, and again when she was 18 in 2011.

Westmoreland was charged with rape, rape of a child under age of 13, rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of a child and other related offenses.

If anyone knows Westmoreland’s whereabouts, please call 911.

