BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a former youth football coach accused of rape after he failed to appear for his trial on Monday morning.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says a bench warrant has been issued for 48-year-old Shannon Westmoreland, of West Chester. They say he failed to appear for trial on rape and sex assault charges.

Bail has been revoked and a bench warrant issued for Shannon Westmoreland, 48, of West Chester, for his failure to appear this morning for trial on rape and sex assault charges. Anyone with info should call 911. pic.twitter.com/USyDJlPtPw — Bucks Co DA's Office (@BucksDa) October 22, 2018

Westmoreland was a football coach at Bensalem Rambler’s Athletic Association when he assaulted a 15-year-old in 2005, according to Bensalem police. Investigators say Westmoreland also assaulted another child from the age of 4 until she was 9 or 10 years old and a 6-year-old in 1999, and again when she was 18 in 2011.

Westmoreland was charged with rape, rape of a child under age of 13, rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of a child and other related offenses.

If anyone knows Westmoreland’s whereabouts, please call 911.